Bills training camp injury update: August 25th

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) - Last year head coach Sean McDermott called the Bills wide receivers a colony of smurfs because of their size and ability to separate in small spaces. But that's not necessarily the case anymore with this group this year as they added some much needed size drafting Gabriel Davis and Isaiah Hodgins who have developed a great bond.

"That's my guy for sure. We got drafted together so we automatically reached out to each other day one and since then our relationship has just continued to grow. We've been putting in work together since the offseason and we live right next to each other so we're constantly in contact with each other, trying to get the playbook down you know he helps me after practice, I help him and it's just a great relationship," Hodgins said on a zoom call with reporters.