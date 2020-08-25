Bills training camp injury update: August 25th

by: Heather Prusak

A Buffalo Bills helmet rest on the sidelines before an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – There was only on addition on the Bills injury report for August 25th.

Did not practice:

-Offensive lineman Jon Feliciano (chest)

-Running back Taiwan Jones (knee)

-Tight end Tommy Sweeney (foot)

-Cornerback Josh Norman (hamstring)

-Running back Christian Wade (quad)

-Fullback Patrick DiMarco (neck)

-Linebacker Corey Thompson was the only new addition to the injury report as he was held out of practice with a knee soreness.

-Wide receiver John Brown received a veteran’s rest day.

Red non contact jersey:

-Wide receiver Robert Foster (concussion protocol)

