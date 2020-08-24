Bills training camp injury report: August 24th

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Here is a look at the Bills injury reporter at training camp for August 24th.
Did not practice:
-Cornerback Josh Norman is still out with a hamstring injury.
-Fullback Patrick DiMarco (neck)
-Offensive lineman Jon Feliciano (pec)
-Tight end Tommy Sweeney (foot)
– Running back Taiwan Jones was a new addition to the injury report with a knee injury suffered in practice on Sunday.
-Running back Christian Wade also missed practice with a quad injury.
Limited at practice:
-Linebackers A.J. Klein (ankle) and Tremaine Edmunds (hip) were limited on Monday.
Red non-contact jersey:
-Wide receiver Robert Foster (concussion) was also limited Monday, practicing in a red, no-contact jersey.
Return to practice:
Josh Allen, Quinton Jefferson, Harrison Phillips and Vernon Butler all returned to the practice field for the Bills on Monday after missing practice Sunday.