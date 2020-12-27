Bills RB T.J. Yeldon tests positive for COVID-19

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, left, hands the ball to running back T.J. Yeldon, right, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – For the third time this regular season, the Bills had a player test positive for COVID-19 as running back T.J. Yeldon has coronavirus.

Yeldon will not travel to or play in Monday night’s game in New England.

But the Bills dodge a bullet as no players were listed as close contacts, therefore no other players were placed on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list in addition to Yeldon.

It seems unlikely Yeldon would have played on Monday night anyway as he has been inactive most of the season. The last time he played was week five against the Titans.