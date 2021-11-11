Bills radio broadcaster John Murphy won’t call Bills-Jets game due to illness

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Bills radio broadcaster John Murphy will miss Sunday’s game against the Jets due to an illness, WGR 550 announced.

Paul Dottino of WFAN in New York City will fill in on play-by-play, joining analyst Eric Wood and sideline reporter Sal Capaccio.

Murphy, a longtime local sportscaster whose tenure included four years with News 4, has been the radio voice of the Bills since taking over for Van Miller after the 2003 season. Prior to that, Murphy was the analyst alongside Miller from 1984-89 and 1994-2003.

Murphy was inducted into the Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame in 2019.

The Bills are seeking to rebound from an ugly 9-6 loss to the Jaguars when they visit MetLife Stadium Sunday afternoon for a game against the New York Jets, who are starting Mike White at quarterback.

The game’s 1 p.m. television broadcast on News 4 and CBS affiliates will be called by Spero Dedes and Jay Feely.