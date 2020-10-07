Bills QB Josh Allen: “We’re preparing to play on Sunday”

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – There’s a lot of uncertainty in week five as the Bills could be preparing for a game they may or may not play as the Titans had two more players test positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The Bills are scheduled to play in Tennessee on Sunday and while they are aware and monitoring the situation, they also have to go about the week as if the game is still happening until they hear otherwise.

“If the game does happen I trust our staff and trust what coach McDermott and the league tells us to do. As long as they’re testing negative and I don’t know what the protocol is, how many days they need to test negative but it is what it is. We’re controlling what we can control here, we’re planning on playing and taking it one day at a time,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen said.

“We’re not writing anything off yet, we really don’t know what’s gonna happen but the best thing that we can do is prepare like we’re playing a game on Sunday.”

Before practice on Wednesday head coach Sean McDermott didn’t want to get into whether or not he feels comfortable still playing this game and Josh Allen gave a similar response about his level of comfort knowing they can be safe if the game does happen.

“I can’t 100% answer that with a clear and reasonable thought process other than we’re taking it one day at a time here and we’re trusting each other here and we’re holding each other accountable here. Now in terms of the other 31 teams again we’ve got no say in that and we’re masking up in our facility, we’re making sure we’re following the right protocols and that’s from the top down,” Allen said.

There are still many unknowns and things that could still change between now and Sunday. Things could drastically improve by then or they could take another turn for the worst as we saw this week. The Titans thought things were improving as they went two consecutive days with negative tests but then on Wednesday two more players tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN.

“It takes one guy to go to the grocery store, it’s as simple as that sometimes. You don’t ever suspect anybody to have it in the facility but you’ve got to hope that guys are wearing their masks, the contact tracers are working, if guys are feeling down and they’re not feeling right, just holding each other accountable to that standard where if you are feeling something tell somebody, make sure you’re getting out in front of it,” Allen said.

“That’s one of the great reasons we’ve been okay with what’s going on right now because we are accountable and and we trust the guys in this locker room to do the right thing.”

The Bills always use the phrase “control what you can control” and in this situation, unfortunately they can’t control what other teams do yet what other teams do can affect them.

“As a team that’s off to a good start we feel like we’ve got a good thing rolling here and we want to play you know that’s our mindset and we’re preparing to play on Sunday,” Allen said.

“Unfortunately it takes two to tango and it is what it is. We’ll figure it out, the league will figure it out and then we’ll move forward from whenever we get the news if we’re playing, if we’re not playing. This is a team that’s been flexible and we’ve been able to adjust and overcome a lot of different things throughout the season and this is just another one of those things.”