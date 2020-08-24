Bills QB Josh Allen returns to practice after false positive COVID-19 test

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) works on his footwork a passing drill during the seventh day of training camp at ADPRO Sports Training Center’s outdoor field in Orchard Park,N.Y. on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Pool Photographer (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – After missing practice on Sunday with a false positive COVID-19 test, Bills quarterback Josh Allen returned on Monday when he tested negative two straight times.

The NFL’s COVID-19 protocol says a player must test negative two straight times after a positive test before returning to practice.

Allen’s false positive was test was part of issues with the lab they use in New Jersey that produced false positive test among 10 or 11 teams that use this lab and the Bills were one of them.

As a result, the Bills delayed practice by an hour on Sunday.

#Bills QB Josh Allen walked us through what he went through when he was told he tested positive for COVID-19 that was later determined it was a false positive linked to the issues teams have had with the lab they use in New Jersey. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/bMFV0GO6H0 — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) August 24, 2020

“I’m happy it happened now instead of come season time. If this was to happen on Saturday or Sunday who knows if I’d be playing. I’m glad it wasn’t then, I’m glad it was now where we’re able to move past it, hopefully we do get some results and we do still have that confidence in the testing system that we’re doing,” Allen said on a zoom call with reporters.

“Throughout the league I know we’ve been super low on cases and I hope it continues that way and again, I’m glad the negatives came back.”