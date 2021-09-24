Bills pushing for personal seat licenses at proposed new stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills intend to sell personal seat licenses at their proposed new stadium, a team source confirmed to News 4. This means fans would have to pay an additional expense for the right to purchase season tickets on top of the cost of the tickets.

The cost of the PSL is expected to be proportional to the cost of the ticket. PSLs could start at $1,000 per seat, according to The Buffalo News, which first reported this story.

PSLs are not uncommon as a method for financing new stadiums. But the money raised is considered part of the team’s contribution to the cost of the stadium, not part of the public contribution.

If the Bills are able to sell 50,000 season tickets at their proposed new stadium, PSL sales could raise well over $50 million. The team could also incorporate perks for holders of personal seat licenses.

PSLs are generally one-time sales, though season-ticket holders can lose their PSL if they don’t renew their tickets. A PSL can also be sold.

At the Minnesota Vikings stadium, for example, PSLs (which they called stadium builder licenses) were sold for $500-$9,500 per seat when prices were published in 2014. They now have a site where PSLs can be bought and sold, with the cheapest one carrying an asking price of $875 per seat. A pair of PSLs in their Delta Sky360 Club is listed for $75,000, before the cost of the actual tickets.

None of this, of course, is official until a lease agreement is completed and signed. But if the Bills want PSLs and push for them in negotiations with the state and county, they could very well get them.

The team has proposed a 60,000-ish seat stadium across the street in Orchard Park that carries a price tag of about $1.4 billion. Gov. Kathy Hochul said this week that the state conducted its own study on Bills stadium needs, which could come out in the next several weeks.