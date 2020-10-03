Bills mostly healthy heading into this week’s game vs. Raiders

Buffalo Bills’ John Brown warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Despite the long injury report this week, the Bills seem pretty healthy heading into this week’s game against the Raiders.

Only linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips has been ruled out with a quad injury. Defensive end Mario Addison is questionable with a knee injury. Running back Zack Moss is also questionable with a toe injury.

This is great news only those three have a designated status already given the amount of players that were on the injury report and having a couple guys get hurt in last week’s game against the Rams.

Wide receiver John Brown did not finish the game with a calf injury. He didn’t practice Wednesday, was limited Thursday and was a full-go Friday. Left tackle Dion Dawkins and safety Micah Hyde were the same way but dealing with different injuries. Dawkins had a shoulder injury while Hyde had an ankle injury.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds was limited on Wednesday with a shoulder injury but a full participant Thursday and Friday. Defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson missed Wednesday’s practice with a foot injury but was a full-go Thursday and Friday. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver popped up on the injury report as well. He was dealing with a knee injury and was limited on Wednesday, didn’t practice Thursday but was a full-go Friday.

Tight end Dawson Knox was a full participant all week after missing last game with a concussion.

So looking at that list, I’d say only having one player out and two questionable is a win already.