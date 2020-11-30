Bills make smart decision to isolate QB Jake Fromm in case of COVID-19 outbreak

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – If a COVID-19 hit the Bills’ quarterback room, they would still have one available to play.

That’s because they’ve had rookie quarterback Jake Fromm practice away from the rest of the team all season in case this exact situation happened. And it did happen to the Broncos over the weekend when all of their quarterbacks were unavailable because of a coronavirus outbreak that forced Denver to start a rookie, practice squad wide receiver.

Kendall Hinton made his NFL debut against the Saints with less than 24 hours notice and as you’d expect, was rough. He went 1-for-9 for 13 yards passing and two interceptions in a 31-3 loss to New Orleans.

And now that decision to isolate Fromm at practice has paid off seeing what the Broncos went through.

“Sometimes you make decisions in life that you’re not sure if they’re the right decisions and with Brandon [Beane] and I making this decision, it wasn’t easy because not only to separate a player from the team but also a rookie,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said.

“And it’s hard enough to acclimate oneself and transition from college to the NFL game and now to kind of be apart has made it all that much harder and we recognize that. Jake and our staff have just done a phenomenal job of executing that. And that’s honestly why we’ve done it and I mean it could happen to anyone, happen to us or any position for that matter so it’s another great learning lesson for us.”

Even though Fromm isn’t getting the full experience of learning from the rest of the the quarterbacks in the room during his rookie season, it has to be comforting at least knowing the Bills wouldn’t be in that disaster situation without a quarterback if an outbreak were to hit the QB room.

“We’ve got a little bit of a plan and without going into great detail it’s just generally that he’s trying to separate himself that if there was a breakout that he would not be in close contact with the other QBs whether it’s in meetings or at practice,” McDermott explained.