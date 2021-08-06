Bills lock up QB Josh Allen with lucrative 6-year extension

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills and quarterback Josh Allen have agreed to a new 6-year contract extension, the team announced Friday.

ESPN reported the $258 million deal includes $150 million guaranteed.

Allen was tabbed to be the franchise quarterback in 2018 when the Bills selected him with the seventh overall pick in the draft.

The 25-year-old showed consistent improvement over his first two seasons and in 2020 developed into one of the best quarterbacks in the league, finishing second in MVP voting.

Allen tossed 37 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions last season leading the Bills to their first division title and playoff win since 1995.

Allen set several franchise single-season records in 2020:

Pass TDs (37)

Pass yards (4,544)

Passer rating (107.2)

Completions (396)

Completion % (69.2)