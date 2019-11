ORCHARD PARK N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills head coach Sean McDermott met with the media prior to practice on Wednesday and provided an injury update.

Defensive end Jerry Hughes won’t practice due to a groin injury.

Right tackle Ty Nsekhe won’t practice and is week-to-week with an ankle injury.

Defensive back Siran Neal is in concussion protocol.

Linebacker Lorenzo Alexander and wideout John Brown have veteran days off.