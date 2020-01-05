Bills Fall To Texans 22-19 in OT

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) dives to score a touchdown after catching a pass as Houston Texans strong safety Jahleel Addae (37) defends during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

The Buffalo Bills fell to the Houston Texans 22-19 in overtime in the Wild Card round.

Buffalo came out firing on their first drive of the game, which included a 42 yard run from quarterback Josh Allen. Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll pulled out the “trickeration” two plays later, when WR John Brown hit Allen for a 16 yard touchdown to give the Bills an early lead. With the touchdown, Allen became just the 3rd starting QB to catch a touchdown pass in postseason history.

Buffalo’s defense came to play on the road as well, forcing three straight Texans’ punts. Leslie Frazier’s group held Houston QB DeShaun Watson to just 49 yards in the first half, along with tallying four sacks.

Stephen Hauschka propelled the Bills to a 13-0 lead at the half, after drilling two second quarter field goals. Allen went into the locker room at the break 13-18 with 131 yards.

Buffalo forced a punt on the Texan’s second drive of the game, when Tre’Davious White popped the ball loose from DeAndre Hopkins’ hands. Tremaine Edmunds would recover. Buffalo looked to be gaining momentum, but a sack from Texans’ Defensive End J.J. Watt would force the Bills to settle for a field goal, and take a 16-0 lead.

The sack from Watt would jump start Houston’s offense late in the third quarter, as they scored their first points of the game on the ensuing drive. Watson connected with Hopkins for ten yards on 3rd and 8 to extend the drive. Watson would then power his way 20 yards into the end zone. The Texans QB would also get into the end zone on the two point conversion to pull Houston within eight.

The Texans would force Josh Allen to fumble four plays later, and converted a 41 yard field goal with just under 11 minutes to play, to make it a 16-11 game.

After forcing the Bills to their first three-and-out of the game, Watson led an 8 play, 72 yard drive, capped off with a five yard score from running back Carlos Hyde. Watson would connect with Hopkins for the two point conversion to put the Texans up 19-16. Houston’s first lead of the game came with just under five minutes to play.

The Bills would get the ball back trailing by three with just over one minute to play, after their defense held Houston on a crucial 4th and 1 situation, which would have ended the game.

Cole Beasley converted a 10 yard pass from Allen on a crucial 3rd and 10 situation to set the Bills up just inside the Texans 30 yard line with 20 seconds to play. Hauschka drilled a 47 yard field goal with five seconds to play to tie the game 19-19, and force overtime.

The Bills defense held solid on the Texans first drive of overtime, and forced a punt. However, Buffalo would be forced to punt after nine plays. Watson would use some late game magic when he looked to be sacked, on second and six he escaped, he hit Andre Johnson for 34 yards to set up the Texans with first and goal. Ka’imi Fairbairn would drill a 28 yard field goal to give Houston the 22-19 win.