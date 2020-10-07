Bills face uncertainty this week as two more Titans players test positive for COVID-19

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott walks on the field to his team during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – It seemed like things were heading in the right direction in Tennessee as the Titans had two consecutive days with negative COVID-19 tests, but things went south again on Wednesday.

ESPN reports two more Titans players tested positive for coronavirus which means Sunday’s game against the Bills is in serious jeopardy.

“I’m not gonna get into that right now, I don’t have all the facts in front of me. I’ve been really tied up with the team this morning with getting some updates throughout the morning on the developments down in Tennessee so it’s an ongoing and evolving situation and we’ll get information from the league when they have all their information,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said before practice on Wednesday.

The Titans hoped to reopen their facility on Wednesday since NFL protocols state they needed back-to-back days without positive tests, but now that can’t happen.

I asked #Bills head coach Sean McDermott how comfortable he would be playing this game with the Titans given more players tested positive for COVID-19 today. He wouldn't comment on that but said they are monitoring the situation & continuing to gather information.@news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/CRAxi1gbb1 — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) October 7, 2020

The league has already moved one of Tennessee’s games as they were supposed to play the Steelers in week four but the game has been rescheduled for October 25th.

“I think they would but I’m not saying that would sway their decision but I think communication, anytime you have situations like this communication is important to make sure everyone shares their thoughts and feelings,” McDermott said.

“At the end of the day that decision is probably not going to be made by Sean McDermott, respectfully but I do think it is important for all parties involved to communication when it comes down to things like this.”

Since September 24th, there have been 22 positive tests between players and team personnel members during this Titans COVID-19 outbreak.

“We’re monitoring it very closely in particular Brandon [Beane] and our operations staff and it goes well beyond us. We’ve got to be mentally tough right now and we’re fortunate that our guys are mentally tough individuals. That said there’s a human element to this and I think there’s layers on this,” McDermott explained.

“So we’re four days out from the game and our responsibility, commitment has got to be to number one the health and safety of our organization and the people inside of our organization including our players and the trust that we have in the league, at the league level to do what they feel is right.”

McDermott also said they have no positive tests following the Raiders’ game last Sunday despite a Vegas player testing positive.