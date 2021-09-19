Bills destroy Dolphins 35-0

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 19: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after a rushing touchdown by Devin Singletary #26 (not pictured) during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills notched their first win of the season in a 35-0 rout of Miami on Sunday afternoon in muggy Southern Florida.

Even though they led 14-0 at the half, Buffalo looked like a completely different team in the second half, with the offense putting together a performance reminiscent of the 2020 Bills.

The Bills defense was staunch in the shutout, giving up only 216 yards and coming away with six sacks on Miami’s quarterbacks (two coming on Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa, who left the game with a rib injury after the first Miami drive).

Turnovers plagued both teams throughout the game, with the Bills losing a fumble and Josh Allen throwing an interception in the first half. Miami, on the other hand, lost two fumbles and Jacoby Brissett also tossed a pick.

After being a healthy scratch against the Steelers in Week One, Zack Moss finished the game with eight carries for 26 yards and two touchdowns. Devin Singletary rushed for 82 yards and one touchdown, the first of the game.

Josh Allen surpassed 10,000 career pass yards in the game in his 45th career start, joining Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly as the only Bills to do so in their first 45 career starts. Allen finished the game 17/33 for 179 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

The last time Buffalo shut out a hometown opponent was against a Jacoby Brissett-led Patriots on October 2, 2016.

HOW IT HAPPENED

1Q: The Bills defense sacks Tua Tagovailoa twice in the opening Miami drive. On the first Buffalo possession, Devin Singletary takes the handoff and takes it 46-yards down the field for the first TD of the game. 7-0 Bills.

1Q: After Miami turns the ball over on downs at midfield, the Bills take it 52-yards down the field in seven plays and cap it off with a five-yard dart from Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs in the end zone on third down. 14-0 Bills.

1Q: Buffalo and Miami trade turnovers near the end of the first. Zack Moss fumbles the ball and it’s recovered by the Dolphins defense, but a few plays later Levi Wallace picks off Jacoby Brissett (in at QB for an injured Tagovailoa).

2Q: The Bills force the second Miami turnover of the game when Taron Johnson punches the ball out of Jakeem Grant’s hands, Matt Milano recovers the fumble. But on the ensuing Bills drive, Allen throws an interception.

2Q: With less than 40 seconds left in the first half, Jaylen Waddle fumbles the Bills punt and it’s recovered by Buffalo on the Miami 42-yard line. Tyler Bass attempts a 52-yard field goal but it goes wide right. 14-0 Bills at the half.

3Q: The Bills open up the second half with a vengeance after a slow end to the first half. Allen completes six passes as Buffalo takes it 75-yards down the field and finishes with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox. 21-0 Bills.

4Q: Miami turns the ball over on downs for the third time in the game, and the Bills take it 41-yards and cap off the drive with a Zack Moss touchdown. 28-0 Bills.

4Q: Another Dolphins turnover on downs turns into another Buffalo touchdown. Singletary rushes for a 46-yard TD, the final nail in the coffin for Miami. 35-0 Bills.