BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills will be without at least one of their top pass rush specialists for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars in London.

Greg Rousseau has been ruled out with a foot injury that has prevented him from practicing this week, coach Sean McDermott said on Friday.

The Bills also have not determined yet whether Von MIller will be activated from the physically unable to perform list, McDermott said prior to the team’s first practice in London.

Rousseau, who has tallied three sacks over the past two games, was hurt during Buffalo’s 48-20 win against Miami on Sunday.

Miller practiced on Wednesday for the first time this season, the latest step forward in his recovery from knee surgery. That opened a three-week window for the Bills to bring their defensive captain off the PUP list and onto the 53-man roster.

Miller tore a ligament and sustained cartilage damage in his right knee during a win at Detroit last Thanksgiving Day. He was a limited participant Wednesday in his first practice since surgery. The only thing Miller felt holding him back was him accepting team doctors’ advice to not rush his recovery.

Eager as the NFL’s active leader in sacks is to play Sunday, when Buffalo (3-1) faces Jacksonville (2-2) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Miller is fine if gets one or two more weeks to work into game shape. He’d rather be fresh and healthy for later in the season. And, Miller added, what’s the point of rushing back when the Bills’ defense is humming without him?

“It not a time to be macho man right now,” Miller said. “I just want to get back in the mix and get in the flow and get in a rhythm. If they feel like the time is now, then I’ll do it. If they feel like they want to wait a week, wait two weeks, then I’ll do that, too. I don’t have no pride in this thing.”

The Associated Press contributed reporting.