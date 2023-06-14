BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – As Bills star receiver Stefon Diggs returned to the practice field Wednesday for the second day of the team’s mandatory minicamp, coach Sean McDermott took blame for mischaracterizing Diggs’ absence from Tuesday’s session.

“Let me be clear: Stef did everything that he was asked to do,” McDermott said. “He was here Monday and executed his physical on time. He reported yesterday, Tuesday, and reported for meetings, at which time we had a good conversation; great communication. We got to a point yesterday where we just felt like we all needed a break and some space. So I gave Stef permission to get some space and head out, and then [we] picked up those conversations after practice.

“So let me make it clear, it was not Stef leaving unexcused — he was excused by me. And so, those conversations have got us to what I think and believe is a great spot. Sometimes you’ve got to have conversations, you need to communicate, and I appreciate Stef being willing to communicate.”

McDermott added that he believes the situation is now resolved, though he would not share what the conversation was about. He had said Tuesday he was “very concerned” that Diggs was not in attendance.

“Stef works extremely, extremely hard — as hard as any player I’ve been around — to be elite in this league, and that’s what he is, and I really love him,” the seventh-year coach said.

Bills players did not seem concerned with the incident Tuesday. Star pass rusher Von Miller said “it’s really not that serious” and told reporters to trust him that “everything will get worked out.” Quarterback Josh Allen said the issue was “not football-related,” adding, “internally, we’re working on some things.”

Sean McDermott mentioned Stefon Diggs didn’t participate in team drills because they’re still “ramping him up”. McDermott also added Stef is “in great shape”. https://t.co/rKyXhjjWs0 — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) June 14, 2023

Diggs posted a cryptic comment on Instagram Tuesday night, which read, “I just be letting people cap. If them lies help you sleep better tell em big dawg.”

It was unclear whom Diggs was referencing in the post.

Diggs participated in individual drills during Wednesday’s unpadded practice, but did not take part in team drills. McDermott said they were “ramping him up.”

Diggs did not attend the Bills’ optional offseason workouts earlier this spring, but has posted videos of his private workouts online. He told Sports Illustrated last July, “I want to finish [my career] with the Bills.”