Bills CB Josh Norman ruled out for season opener vs. Jets

FILE – In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) catches a pass during a fumble drill on the second day of training camp in Orchard Park, N.Y., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman is out indefinitely after hurting his left hamstring in practice.C oach Sean McDermott on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, couldn’t provide a timetable on time Norman will miss, saying the team is still determining the severity of the injury.(James P. McCoy/Buffalo News via AP, Pool)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – During training camp, the Bills were dealing with a laundry list of injuries but that list has shorten as we’re getting closer to the season opener against the Jets.

Here’s the Bills injury report for the game:

CB Josh Norman – OUT (hamstring)

DT Vernon Butler – Questionable (hamstring)

With Norman out, it looks like they’ll go with Levi Wallace to start opposite of Tre’Davious White.

The Jets list is a little longer:

RB La’Mical Perine – OUT (ankle)

QB Joe Flacco – OUT (neck)

LB Avery Williamson – OUT (hamstring)

WR Denzel Mims – OUT (hamstring)

OL Alex Lewis – Questionable (shoulder)

S Marcus Maye – Questionable (calf/ankle)