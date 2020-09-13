Bills beat Jets, 27-10 in season opener

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Despite some missed opportunities, the Bills came away with a win in the season opener beating the Jets 27-10.

It was a very up and down game for the Bills. Let’s start with the positives for Buffalo:

Quarterback Josh Allen had his first 300-yard passing game. Allen went 33/46 for 312 passing yards and threw two touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown as well. In the first half Allen was moving the ball very well. All eyes were on Stefon Diggs in his Bills debut and he made many big first down catches. Diggs ended with 8 catches for 86 yards.

John Brown also had a big day with 6 catches for 70 yards and a touchdown. Rookie running back Zack Moss also found the end zone for his first career touchdown with a four-yard touchdown catch.

The Bills defense was solid as usual. Linebacker Matt Milano had an interception while Jordan Poyer forced a fumble with Jerry Hughes recovering. The Bills defense hadn’t allowed a Jets first down until late in the first half. Mario Addison had his first sack as a member of the Bills. Trent Murphy and Tyrel Dodson also sacked Sam Darnold.

Then there’s the negatives in this game for Buffalo:

Ball security was an issue in this game. It should have been a much bigger win for the Bills but Allen fumbled twice and lost them both. Rookie kicker Tyler Bass also missed two field goal attempts, although looking at the replay it appears his first try may have been good.

The Bills depth at linebacker was also tested with a number of injuries. Tremaine Edmunds has a shoulder injury while Matt Milano left the game with a hamstring injury. Del’Shawn Phillips was also dealing with a quad injury.

Good teams put bad teams away. In the first half it looked like the Bills were on their way to doing that but they let them hang around in the second half.

Ultimately, they found a way to win but many of these mistakes would be magnified and taken advantage of had they not played the Jets.