4 players to watch: Bills at Lions

Mitchell Trubisky | Josh Allen isn’t playing on Friday so the QB reps will be split between Trubisky, Davis Webb, and Jake Fromm. It’s a safe bet that Mitchell will be the starter against the Lions. He spoke to the media this week and said he’s found his love for the game again. I don’t think we’ll see a lot of Trubisky… maybe the 1st half. He came to Buffalo after a turbulent 4 seasons in Chicago. Friday could be the first small step in revitalizing his career or it could show why he’s not competing for a starting job elsewhere.

Greg Rousseau | He’s the Bills 1st pick… that’s always a reason to watch a player. It can be tough to evaluate how lineman are producing and developing during camp because the contact is regulated. The leash will come off Rousseau on Friday and it will be interesting to see how his length impacts the game.

Spencer Brown | The Bills rookie offensive tackle has received a lot of practice reps with Dion Dawkins (Covid list) missing all of training camp. Spencer has received some praise for his solid camp. At 6’8, 310 pounds, Brown is tough miss so you won’t need to look hard for the big man. Spencer got some advice from a veteran— “Mitch Morse said it best: sink or swim, and I don’t plan on drowning.”

Matt Brieda | The veteran running back has really popped during some of the training camp sessions. Zack Moss and Devin Singletary are considered this teams 1-2 punch but Moss is dealing with a hamstring injury so Brieda has an opportunity to prove he deserves a bigger role in Brian Daboll’s offense.