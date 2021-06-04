Buffalo earns top spot in 2021 NHL Draft Lottery, Seattle picks second

While fans are still enjoying watching the remaining teams in the Stanley Cup playoffs, Wednesday night was a chance for fans of teams who didn’t make the postseason to have something to cheer about.

The NHL held their draft lottery Wednesday evening, with the bottom 15 teams in the league, and the expansion Seattle Kraken, battling for that number 1 pick.

Once everything was settled, it was the Buffalo Sabres who came out on top for once.

For the 2nd time in the last 4 years, the Sabres will select 1st overall come July’s draft.

The Kraken were able to slide up into the number 2 pick, with the Anaheim Ducks picking 3rd.

New Jersey will pick 4th, Columbus will pick 5th, Detroit will follow at 6th, with San Jose behind them at 7th.

Los Angeles selects 8th, Vancouver 9th, and Ottawa picks 10th.

Rounding out the top 15 picks include Chicago, Calgary, Philadelphia, Dallas, and the team that selected 1st last year, the New York Rangers.

The Arizona Coyotes were forced to forfeit their 1st round pick after violating the league’s combine testing policy 2 years ago.

The 1st round of the NHL Draft will be July 23,with rounds 2 through 7 on the 24th.