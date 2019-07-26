Buffalo Bills open up 2019 Training Camp

The long wait is finally over for football fans.

Today marked the beginning of training camp for most teams across the NFL. That included the Buffalo Bills.

For the 20th straight year, the Bills took to Polisseni Field on the campus of Saint John Fisher in Rochester.

Buffalo is coming off a 6-10 season in 2018, leading them to the 9th overall pick in this April’s NFL Draft.

They took defensive tackle Ed Oliver out of Houston, a man who will make an immediate impact.

Josh Allen got his first reps with newcomers John Brown, Cole Beasley, and Frank Gore.

The Bills will certainly be looking for Allen, their former number seven overall pick, to take a leap forward this season.

In his first year, Allen threw for 2,074 yards with 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and completed just 50% of his passes.

The Bills open up their 60th season on September 8th at MetLife Stadium against the New York Jets.