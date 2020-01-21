Buffalo Bills legend Thurman Thomas likes what he sees brewing in present-day Bills team

BIG FLATS, NY – For the Buffalo Bills, their hopes of a title run ended far too soon.

We’re less than two weeks out from the Super Bowl that will feature the Chiefs and 49ers.

Last week, a former member of the Bills who knows a thing or four about the big game was in town.

Thurman Thomas was the keynote speaker in Big Flats for the Chemung County Chamber of Commerce annual meeting.

Thomas was a part of the Bills teams that went to four consecutive Super Bowls in the early 90s.

Throughout this season, various members of those squads would stop in to talk with today’s players.

Like Thomas, they all seem to like what the Bills have brewing in Buffalo.

“Them getting an opportunity to see the guys that played here when we were making our run to try and win a Super Bowl, and to have those type of players around the younger players and to talk to them, I think that meant the world to them. I think it meant the world to coach McDermott and Brandon Beane. So, it was a great year. It didn’t end like most Bills fans and the players wanted it to end. But, I think we see progress,” Thomas says.

After reaching the playoffs two of the last three years, and solid, young core to build on, Thomas and the other Buffalo legends have every reason to be excited for what the future holds.