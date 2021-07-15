Bucks tie up NBA Finals at two games a piece with 109-103 victory over Suns

MILWAUKEE, WI – A lot of excitement in Milwaukee for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Bucks and Suns. Kareem and Oscar Robertson watching Giannis Antetokounmpo do his thing.

2nd quarter, Jae Crowder misses the lay in.

Giannis snags the rebound and he goes coast-to-coast.

Spin move, and a nice finger roll for the finish.

Crowd loving their star.

On the other end, what a night for Devin Booker.

Trying shake the defender and instead hits the fall away.

Absolutely beautiful shot by Booker.

He led all scorers with 42 points.

But, it wasn’t enough as the Bucks made a big push late.

Giannis to Khris Middleton.

Couples dribbles, pulls up at the top of the key and splash.

Middleton puts Milwaukee up by 2 with under 2 to go.

Then, about 30 seconds to play.

Chris Paul gives the ball up.

Bucks with a 3-on-1 the other way, and Middleton puts this one out of reach.

He and Giannis combined for 66 points as Milwaukee ties the series at 2 games a piece with a 109-103 win.