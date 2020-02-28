Bucknell Bison take down B.U. Bearcats 16-4

VESTAL, NY – Earlier Tuesday, I was able to get outdoors for the first time in 2020 to cover a game.

The Binghamton University men’s lacrosse team welcomed in Bucknell.

You don’t see this every day.

B.U.’s Tom Galgano, a defender, can’t find an opening, except for the goal roughly 80 yards out!

He hucks it down field and are you kidding me?

Galgano showing off the serious scoring range.

I lost the ball in the sky but got back to it just before the goal, unlike the goalie.

Tough one to swallow for him.

But, Binghamton in front 1-0.

Down 2-1, Bearcats back on the attack and another impressive goal.

Justin Roderka makes the one-hand snag on the pass and then goes behind the back for the goal!

Yet another we have to see in slow-mo.

Roderka reaches back with the right hand and then just a quick flick behind him and it’s in the cage.

That tied the game at two.

Bucknell would get rolling though and eventually pull away for good.

The Bison win it, 16-4.

B.U. will try to bounce back next Tuesday when they head to West Point to face Army at 3:00 pm.