CHATTANOOGA, TN (WIVT/WBGH) – The BU wrestling team was in action on Sunday and Monday taking part in the Southern Scuffle.

It was a strong showing for the Bearcats finishing 7th as a team in a 21-team tournament.

Of the 6 that finished ahead of them, 4 teams were ranked in the top 25 in the nation.

Individually the top performers were Lou DePrez and Cory Day who placed second in the 197 pound and 285 pound weight classes.

Jacob Nolan finished 8th at 184 pounds as well.

The Bearcats next match will be on Friday on the road against North Carolina State, the #6 team in the nation.