The NCAA Wrestling Championships are set to begin on Thursday afternoon.

Binghamton University is sending 4 wrestlers to Detroit in hopes of bringing home the 1st individual national championship in program history.

BU will see Brevin Cassella compete in 165, Jacob Nolan at 174, Lou DePrez at 197, and Joe Doyle at 285.

The seedings for the tournament came out last week, with DePrez being the highest-seeded Bearcat as an 8 seed.

Heading in, BU head coach Kyle Borshoff believes his 4 guys are seeded appropriately.

However, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t believe they can rack up wins as the days go on.

BU Head Wrestling Coach Kyle Borshoff says, “It doesn’t really make a big difference where we’re seeded. Obviously, the path is technically easier from a higher seed. But, at the end of the day, I know these guy’s goals and what they are. In order to accomplish them, we’re going to have to beat some guys that are seeded way higher than us, regardless of where we are. So, I like our match-ups. I think we’re in good spots. We’re certainly not going to look past the first round, and go from there.”

While any match-up is difficult at this level, each Bearcat has some particularly difficult ones on their side of the bracket.

DePrez will have to presumably go through top-seeded Max Dean of Penn State.

Cassella could draw reigning 165 national champion Shane Griffith of Stanford.

And Nolan may have to face former national champ Mekhi Lewis of Virginia Tech.

Despite these potential speed bumps, Borshoff still believes that all 4 of his guys could walk away a national champion.

BU Head Wrestling Coach Kyle Borshoff says, “Absolutely. You have to believe that. In our sport, if you don’t believe that, there’s no point in competing. Right, and I tell these guys all the time. In our sport, you’ve got to be crazy enough to believe that no matter how bad you lose a match, that you can beat that guy. They might have tech falled you or pinned you, as soon as that match is done, you need to believe that you can beat that guy. That’s really the attitude that we have to approach every match with, and if we do, we could have 4 NCAA champions.”

The first session in the tournament begins at noon on Thursday, with the 2nd session starting later in the day at 7.

The tournament concludes with the finals on Saturday beginning at 7.