VESTAL, NY – The Binghamton University Women’s Soccer team has releases their schedule for the fall of 2022.

The Bearcats will travel to Western New York to open the season with a road game against The University at Buffalo on August 18th before opening up at home the following Sunday, August 21st, with a matchup against Temple University.

Other highlights from the schedule include matchups with Michigan State University, Syracuse University and Cornell University.

The Bearcats will open up conference play with a home matchup on September 29th against The New Jersey Institute of Technology.