BINGHAMTON, NY – On Thursday evening, the Binghamton University men’s and women’s lacrosse teams begin play in the America East Tournament. We’ve already heard from the men, who play first on Thursday. Today, we spotlight the women, who will start later in the evening.

The Bearcats are riding into the semifinals on what has been one of the best seasons in the program’s Division I history.

Picked to finish last in the America East in the preseason poll, Binghamton ended up 7-8 overall and 2-4 in conference play, good enough to secure the 3rd-seed. BU’s 7 wins are the 2nd-most during their time at the D1 level, and they are making their return to the conference tournament for the 1st time since 2018, and just their 2nd-ever conference tournament appearance.

BU needed a win this weekend against Vermont in order to make the postseason, and were able to grind out an 11-10 overtime win.

All but one player on the Bearcats roster has never experienced tournament play before, and head coach Stephanie Allen believes that if they can keep a level head throughout the ups and down of the game, this team is capable of picking up the 2 wins needed to claim a conference title.

BU Head Women’s Lacrosse Coach Stephanie Allen says, “It’s the response that’s everything out there. We talk to this group all the time, runs are going to happen, mistakes are going to happen. But, it’s our response that matters, and really defines who we are as a team. So, if we can focus on that, I think we’ll be in a good spot.”

There is only one player on the BU roster that has played in an America East Tournament game, and that is redshirt senior midfielder Kelly Quinn. Quinn was a part of the 2018 squad that fell short of their ultimate goal, and with a one-and-done format, her career could come to an end at any time.

However, Quinn has the right mindset going into this match-up, and has tried to pass on her mentality to the rest of her teammates.

BU Women’s Lacrosse Redshirt Senior Midfielder Kelly Quinn says, “Really just take every moment in and play like it’s the last time you’re playing lacrosse. Something I’ve said to myself is if this is my last game, at any point, am I going to be happy that this was my last game? So, I think that’s something that we can all take away being that this is the do-or-die situation, that we’ve got to be ready to go in and really give it our all.”

For the sake of Quinn’s career, and for the Bearcats winning the program’s 1st America East Championship, let’s hope that their journey won’t end for at least another week. Binghamton faces off with Vermont for a trip to the championship Thursday evening at 6 in Albany.