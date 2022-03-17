Now shifting gears to the college level. The Binghamton University women’s lacrosse team was on the road Wednesday to take on Bucknell.

The Bearcats offense came to life as they had their highest goal total of the season.

They were led by a 4-goal, 5-point effort from Emily Masera.

Kenna Newman and Jesse Barer added 3 goals each.

Binghamton picks up win #4 with a 20-10 victory, getting their record back to .500.

The Bearcats are back in action Saturday at 1 when they host Quinnipiac at the Bearcats Sports Complex.