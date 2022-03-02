VESTAL, NY – The Binghamton University women’s basketball team was seeking a win over UMBC in their regular season finale to clinch the 6 seed in the America East Tournament.

1st quarter, give-and-go between Jalyn Van Dyke and Cassidy Roberts with Van Dyke finishing the play off the glass.

Then, Denai Bowman gets a screen, pulls up at the free throw line, and knocks down the jumper.

Roberts this time taking it in all the way for two herself.

Then, Hayley Moore getting in on the scoring action.

Nice crossover and uses her speed to get to the basket.

Moore finished with 11 points while Bowman led all scorers with 18.

The Bearcats win it, 58-48.

BU will be the 6 seed and will be on the road to take on Vermont this Saturday in the conference quarterfinals.

Tip off in Burlington is at 2:30 PM.