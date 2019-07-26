BU women’s basketball releases non-conference portion of schedule

VESTAL, N.Y. – The Binghamton University women’s basketball program released the non-conference portion of their 2019-20 schedule.

The Bearcats begin the campaign on Tuesday, November 5th at Siena.

They then have three-straight games at the Events Center against Lafayette, Bloomsburg, and Niagara.

The month of December features some big name opponents including hosting Eastern Michigan on the 1st and heading to Cornell on the 5th.

BU then takes over southern Florida mid-month, facing the University of Miami on December 17th.

The Hurricanes finished 19th in the final rankings last season.

That’s followed by the FIU Tournament in Miami on the 19th and 20th.

The Bearcats then wrap up the non-America East portion of play on the 30th at home against NJIT.