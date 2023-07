VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – We are just months away from the start of basketball season and for the Women’s Basketball team at Binghamton University, they now have non-conference games to look forward to.

The Bearcats announced their non-conference schedule on Monday, which includes 13 regular season games outside of the America East.

The Bearcats non-conference schedule is:

November 6 vs Bloomsburg

November 9 vs Siena

November 12 @ Loyola University Maryland

November 18 vs St. Bonaventure

November 21 @ Navy

November 24 vs Appalachian State – Puerto Rico Tournament

November 25 vs Furman – Puerto Rico Tournament

November 29 vs Cornell

December 3 @ Pittsburgh

December 8 vs Canisius

December 17 vs Coppin State

December 20 @ Army

December 30 vs Chestnut Hill