VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Athletics Department has won the America East Stuart P. Haskell Commissioner’s Cup.

The Commissioner’s Cup is a yearlong competition that rewards teams for success.

While Binghamton did not win any conference championships in the 2022-23 school year, the Bearcats did win 2 regular season titles and were runner-up in 17 different sports.

Binghamton won the competition with 367 points to finish ahead of Albany with 335.

This is the first time in the program has won the Commissioner’s Cup in their 22 years as a Division 1 athletic program.