BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH)-The Binghamton Bearcats Women’s Volleyball team is looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2021 season.

After going 7 of 17 and missing the playoffs last season, the Bearcats are looking to bounce back while balancing new and returning team members and staff.

The team has 8 returners and 7 newcomers this year, so team chemistry has been a main focus this preseason.

Despite a struggle last year, the team has high expectations and goals, something that they are striving for early in the process.

Junior setter Jessie Bilello says, “Based on what we’ve seen so far this year, people wanted to come back early, people wanted to have captains practice, we want to change this program, and its taking everyone and everyone is buying into the process, we are buying into the coaching staff and the different changes.”

New head coach Allie Yaeger, who is returning for her second stint on the BU volleyball coaching staff says,

“Everything is so new, the coaching staff is new, we have so many newcomers coming into the program and talking about our conference too, with the realignment, and we lost teams, we got new teams with Bryant (University) adding into the conference. We are excited.”

The Bearcats open up their season with a tournament, hosting the Bearcat classic starting on August 26th with a matchup against Maryland Eastern Shore.

The team heads into the season ranked sixth in the America East preseason poll.