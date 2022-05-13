What a day it was for Binghamton University at the America East Softball Championship Tournament on Thursday.

BU fell to UMBC in an extra innings pitcher’s duel 1-0 and then, of course, the come-from-behind walk-off homer in extras that lifted the Bearcats past Hartford in their second game of the day.

So, that set the scene for today as BU was once again trying to stave off elimination.

The Bearcats meeting up with the UMass Lowell River Hawks. Winner plays right after against UAlbany and the loser is done.

Runs were hard to come by in this one. Good chance for BU here. Two on, two outs in the 2nd. And yesterday’s hero, Alex Musial, can’t recreate the magic as Ryley White strikes her out.

Some nice defense for both teams as well. Olivia Labbe gets under that one and into foul territory. But, Quinn DeCicco sticks with it and makes the nice grab against the fence.

A little later, Sarah Rende rips one to the left field corner. Cayla Tulley comes swooping in and makes the diving catch.

Scoreless in the bottom of the 4th. Until now. Elizabeth Frederick hits a laser off the fence in left. Maria Moccio scoring with ease. Racing home to score as well is Labbe. ULowell goes up 2-0.

And then one batter later, just a beautiful piece of hitting by Tori Mueller. Rounding third and scoring is Frederick and the River Hawks take a 3-0 lead.

Top 6, two on, two outs for BU, and WHite gets DeCicco to pop out and ends the threat.

Bearcats down to their final out here in the 7th. Alayna Harbaugh good piece, but right at Brenna Davenport.

UMass Lowell knocks off Binghamton, 3-0, and moves on.

After wrapping up her 1st season as head coach, Jess Bump spoke about what she’ll remember most about this team.

BU Head Softball Coach Jess Bump says, “I think just how much they support each other and care about each other. I just kind of touched on that in our huddle. We have a really good group of good people. They love each other. They support each other. They always have each other’s backs. As a coach, that’s the most important part for me.”

The Bearcats end their 2022 campaign 22-23, their most wins since the 2017 season.

Day 3 of the America East Tournament is also the furthest the program has gone since 2019.

So, all-in-all, a lot to be proud of for coach Bump and her team.