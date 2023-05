BALTIMORE, Md (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Softball team’s season came to a close on Friday with a 6-4 loss to Maine in an elimination game.

After entering the America East tournament as the 2 seed, the Bearcats lost both contests they played.

Local standouts had big games for the Bearcats, Allison L’Amoreaux hit a home run and Sophia Pappas tossed 5.2 innings allowing just 2 earned runs.