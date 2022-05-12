That set up this rematch with Hartford. Winner moves on and the loser goes home.

2nd inning, tied at 1. Makayla Alvarez says not any more. She goes big fly to center field. Bearcats go up 2-1.

To the 5th, Kelsey Galevich with two on ropes one into the left-center gap. That’s going to plate 2 and Hartford out in front. They’d put up 6 that inning and led 7-2.

7-3 in the 6th here and Hailey Ehlers turns that pitch around to center. It’s a two-run shot and it’s a 7-5 ball game.

Same score, bottom 7 and the Bearcats need at least two. Sophia Pappas comes through in the clutch as she smacks a double to right-center. That brings in one. Sarah Rende would come up with a sac fly to tie it and we go to extras again.

And in the bottom of the 8th, BU needing only one run, Alex Musial makes it even more dramatic.

A walk-off, two-run homer and the Bearcats live to fight another day.

BU wins it, 9-7 in 8 innings.

Having just hit her first-ever walk-off homer, Musial, with some unexpected guests, says it was everything she had dreamed it would be like.

BU Softball Junior Infielder Alex Musial says, “It definitely lived up to that. At Maine, I hit the go-ahead double, I believe. I was just trying to envision, do some positive visions so I could get that run in. But, you know. I couldn’t imagine it feeling any better.”

The Bearcats advance to play UMass Lowell Friday at 1:30.

The winner of that one plays again at 4 with a trip to the America East Championship on the line.