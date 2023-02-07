VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Softball team is just days away from beginning their 2023 season.

The new season begins on Friday, February 10th at the Florida Gulf Coast Tournament.

With the first game in just a matter of days, the excitement around the team is high.

“We’re super excited, we’ve been counting down for many, many months and weeks now,” Senior catcher Quinn DeCicco said. “I know that we put in a lot of hard work and we’re all really excited to see things come together as a team and finally get to play against some real competition.”

The Bearcats are coming off of an up and down season in which they went 22-23 overall and 7-8 in conference play.

The season ended at the America East tournament where the Bearcats picked up some positive momentum to finish the year, winning 2 of their games in the playoffs, both of which were comeback wins.

Binghamton will look to build on the positives of last year and grow from their experiences.

“We don’t talk about the past too much, but I think subliminally our returners know that regardless of what the score is we’re a program that can come back and fight,” Head Coach Jess Bump said. “Obviously our opponents know that now too, obviously feels good going into this season but just taking it one game at a time and continuing to get better every day.”

The Bearcats will bring a roster into the season made up of many returners, but a fairly large incoming class of 6 first year players.

Senior infielder Alli Richmond feels that team chemistry is high going into the season opener.

“You know these girls are my best friends both on and off the field,” Richmond said. “We call ourselves family, not just as a cliche but because it’s really true, and it’s definitely something that we worked really, really hard at, getting to know each other in a lot of different ways.”

The season begins with a game against UNC Greensboro on Friday at 12:15 p.m.