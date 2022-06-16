EUGENE, OR – Binghamton University was well represented at the NCAA track and field national championships with two runners advancing to finals in their respective races.

Emily Mackay and Dan Schaffer reached the championships held in Eugene, Oregon and were both thrilled with the accomplishment.

“When I found out I was so ecstatic,” Shaffer said. “So was Coach Acuff. It was such a big relief and also, yeah so excited to make that dream come true.”

Both athletes earned recognitions at the event.

Mackay placed 6th in the 1500 meter which earned her a first team All-American honor while Schaffer finished 24th in the 5000 meter which grabbed him an All-American honorable mention.

“I was just extremely proud to have come first team All-American,” Mackay said. “That was my goal. I thought it was very realistic and it was definitely very mentally tough to get to that point.”

In addition to representing the university, both runners were representing the area as both are local products.

Schaffer, a Maine-Endwell grad, expressed that it takes on a special meaning being from the area.

“It means so much more being a local,” Schaffer said. “Graduating from Maine-Endwell, I have so many people who have reached out to me from the community both from Maine-Endwell and from the Binghamton area and told me how proud they are to see me out there representing BU. So I’m just so honored to be able to represent both Binghamton University and the area in general.”

Mackay, a Union-Endicott grad, expressed the same sentiment about competing for her local school.