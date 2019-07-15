BU mourns loss of student-athlete Calistus Anyichie

VESTAL, N.Y. – Unfortunately, I lead off my day back with a heartbreaking story involving a Binghamton University student-athlete.

The BU campus is in mourning after the death of soon-to-be sophomore Calistus Anyichie on Sunday.

Anyichie was a member of the Bearcats men’s basketball team, playing in 32 games as a freshman this past season.

Originally hailing from Nigeria, Calistus played his high school ball in New Jersey before coming to Binghamton.

Reactions poured out from the campus today.

BU President Harvey Stenger saying “A talented young person has been tragically taken from us” and that “We will do all that we can to be there for his family, for the team, and everyone who knew Calistus.”

Director of Athletics Patrick Elliott described Anyichie as “a bright and engaging young man with an infectious smile”.

Elliott also added that Anyichie “embodied the exceptional spirit of being a student-athlete at our university”.

Men’s basketball head coach Tommy Dempsey also gave a brief quote, saying “There are no words…There is no blueprint for how to deal with such a painful loss. We all loved Calistus so much, He was such a special young man. We are devastated.”

Calistus was 19 years old, with his 20th birthday just over a month away.

My sincerest condolences to his family, friends, teammates, and the entire Binghamton University community.