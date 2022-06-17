VESTAL, NY – The Binghamton University men’s soccer team has released their schedule for the 2022 season.

The Bearcats are coming off of a 7-9-1 campaign in 2021 that saw them fail to make the America East tournament.

This year, BU will open play on August 25th with the James Madison Tournament when they face off with the host school, James Madison.

The Bearcats will open up at home on September 2nd when they face Colgate.

They’ll have to wait a bit to get into conference play as that will begin on September 24th against the University of Vermont.