BU Men’s Lax Adopts 10 Year Old Drew Jones

Since this will be the last non-football Friday essentially until after Thanksgiving, tonight I’ll take a break from the football previews.

I still have on left on Monday for you, a peek at Binghamton High School and their preparation for the upcoming season.

However, tonight, there’s a story out of Binghamton University that deserves some attention.

The BU men’s lacrosse team welcomed in a new member to their crew Friday. The Bearcats signed Drew Jones, a 10-year old who’s a part of the Friends of Jaclyn Foundation.

Head coach Kevin McKeown and the team were all on hand to officially adopt Drew as a Bearcat.

Also on hand was Drew’s mother, Janice, Jaclyn Murphy, whom the foundation is named for, as well as Jaclyn’s father, Dennis.

The Friends of Jaclyn Foundation began in 2005 after Murphy was diagnosed with malignant brain tumor at just nine years old. She had just a 30 percent chance of surviving, and is now cancer-free at 24 years old.

Jones, however, is not so lucky. Drew suffered a series of seizures that led to him being evaluated and diagnosed with a brain tumor. After having successful surgery to remove the tumor in 2017, Drew’s family thought they were in the clear.

But, unfortunately, Drew is once again battling a second tumor. However, he now has an entire team supporting him in his efforts.

Drew signed his name to make everything official. He was then gifted with a Bearcats jersey, hat, and even his own lacrosse stick. Coach McKeown knows how important this day was to Drew, but also to the team and himself as well.



After the signing ceremony, the team took the time to take some pictures, give Drew some lacrosse tips, and even play a game of hide-and-seek.

Drew has been invited to all of BU’s practices and games this year, and is a lifelong Bearcat.

As the Horseheads native continues his battle, he and his family can know that an entire community is right behind him for support.