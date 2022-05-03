Now that we’re in the month of May, the college spring sports regular seasons are going to be coming to a close, giving way to postseason play.

That is the case with both the Binghamton University men’s and women’s lacrosse teams as they’ll begin their quest for the 1st America East lacrosse championship in either program’s histories.

The 2nd-seeded BU men’s team is preparing for a battle with 3rd-seeded UMBC.

The men are returning to the America East Tournament for the 1st time since 2017 when they ousted UMBC in the semis to advance to the conference title game.

Despite dropping 3 of their last 4 games, BU was able to lock up the 2-seed for the tournament this weekend in Vermont with regular season wins over UMBC and UAlbany.

In that prior game versus the Retrievers, a 12-8 win for BU, the Bearcats saw 5 different players score, including Kevin Winkoff,a Tewaaraton Award watch list member, who had 4 himself.

Bearcats Head Coach Kevin McKeown saw a lot that he liked in that game, and believes worrying about what his team can control and not so much about the Retrievers could be the key to a semifinal win.

Head Lacrosse Coach Kevin McKeown says, “We did a good job of dictating how the game was going to be played. I know these guys mentioned that word. So, I think that was something we did really well there. I thought we shot the ball well and I think we cleared the ball well. I think the biggest thing, really, is going to be playing to our fundamentals and really not worrying too much about the opponent.”

This Bearcats team is littered with juniors and seniors, but no one on the roster has played in an America East Tournament game.

That isn’t worrying anyone though thanks to the leadership of the upperclassmen, including seniors Teddy Dolan and Drew Furlong.

Both Dolan and Furlong were able to go out with a bang in high school, and for those two, capturing the program’s first America East Championship would be the perfect capstone to their collegiate careers.

BU Men’s Lacrosse Goalie Teddy Dolan says, “This is something that, if we were able to get it done, we would never forget it. Me and Furlong were blessed to win high school state championships during our senior years of high school, and I think if we were able to win an America East Championship it would feel 10 times better than that.”

BU Men’s Lacrosse Defender Drew Furlong says, “We’ve been talking about it as a class since our freshman year. Right from the get go we’ve been thinking about it. I think that, as a a team as a whole, just being together again after what we’ve been through, I think that, it would just, an incredible feeling. I can’t really encapsulate in words what it would mean to this program.”

It would only take two wins for the Bearcats to become America East champions, but they won’t come easy.

First up, UMBC in the semis on Thursday at 4.