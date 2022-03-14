Now, heading outdoors at the Bearcats Sports Complex. The Bearcats men’s lacrosse team hosting Fairfield, and Chenango Valley grad Rory Thompson.

1st quarter, great ball movement by the Stags, and Max Paparozzi skips home his 1st of 3 goals. That put Fairfield up 2-0.

But, BU battling back. Thomas Greenblatt whips one into the back of the cage to get the Bearcats on the board.

Then, Greenblatt at it again here, crosses the field, and tucks a high bouncer under the crossbar to tie the game up at 2. He finished with 5 points.

BU was led by 6 points from this man, Kevin Winkoff. He bounces one in for a goal there.

Jack McKenna also had a 6-point outing, with his 5 goals leading all scores.

Thompson added a groundball during his time.

Fairfield picks up the win, 16-11.

Binghamton begins America East play this Saturday when they head to UAlbany for a 1 PM start.