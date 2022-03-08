The Binghamton University men’s basketball team has made the trip to Burlington, Vermont ahead of their America East semifinal match-up with the top-seeded Catamounts.

The Bearcats are eyeing a major upset and a trip to the conference finals for the first time since 2009.

BU is coming off a gutsy 72-69 win at New Hampshire in the quarterfinals.

Jacob Falko was a huge factor in his return after missing the prior two games with an ankle injury.

The junior went for 21 points including knocking down 4-of-9 from three, both season-highs.

BU got out in front quick and was able to hang on in the end.

Falko says a fast start is something that will be crucial against Vermont as well.

BU MBB Junior Guard Jacob Falko says, “Oh, super important. I feel like we started out well against New Hampshire and it worked out for us. Like, Chris had 9 quick points to start the game. So, fast starts are huge. You don’t want to go down 10-0, 10-2 to start the game and then you’re playing catch up for the rest of the game. So, yeah, we’ve got to start fast, start quick.”

Falko will need to be a large factor against Vermont, and he added that his ankle feels “100-percent” and he’s ready to go.

That’s certainly good news for head coach Levell Sanders as it will be all hands on deck if BU wants to take down UVM, led by 2-time defending America East Player of the Year, Ryan Davis.

Sanders said in their last meeting, he felt his team did a nice job taking away a lot of Davis’ looks from three and forced the ball inside.

But, aside from a fast start, there’s one thing in particular that Sanders believes is a key to coming away with a win, control the tempo.

BU Head Men’s Basketball Coach Levell Sanders says, “We’re not going to get out and run a bunch in this game. We’re kind of going to walk the ball up the court so we can execute, not give them the ability to get out in transition. Also, we need to take really good shots because if we don’t take shots, taking a bad shot against Vermont is like having a turnover. We’re out of position, we’re not prepared to get back in transition defense. We can’t give them the ability to get out and get easy baskets.”

On game day, it will be 2,576 days since the last time Binghamton bested Vermont.

What better time to snap a 15-game skid to the Catamounts than with a trip to the conference championship on the line?

Tip off between BU and UVM comes Wednesday at 7.