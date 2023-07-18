VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Basketball season begins in a few months and the Binghamton University Men’s Basketball team is looking towards the upcoming season, a year where they will try to do something they have not done since 2009, win an America East championship.
As with any year, the journey to a conference championship begins with non-conference games to start the year.
On Tuesday, BU announced the 13 dates and opponents who the Bearcats will face to begin the year, 6 of those games will be played at home in the Events Center.
A number of quality opponents including 1 from the Big 10 conference and 1 from the ACC, both on the road.
Last season, the Bearcats went 4-9 in their 13-game non-conference schedule to begin the year, a record that BU will look to improve upon this season.
The Bearcats non-conference schedule is:
November 6 @ Northwestern
November 10 @ Pittsburgh
November 12 vs Keystone
November 15 @ Loyola University Maryland
November 18 vs Marist
November 21 @ Sacred Heart
November 25 vs Army
November 29 @ Colgate
December 2 @ Stonehill
December 9 vs Le Moyne
December 19 vs Niagara
December 22 @ St. Bonaventure
December 30 vs Marywood