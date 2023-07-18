VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Basketball season begins in a few months and the Binghamton University Men’s Basketball team is looking towards the upcoming season, a year where they will try to do something they have not done since 2009, win an America East championship.

As with any year, the journey to a conference championship begins with non-conference games to start the year.

On Tuesday, BU announced the 13 dates and opponents who the Bearcats will face to begin the year, 6 of those games will be played at home in the Events Center.

A number of quality opponents including 1 from the Big 10 conference and 1 from the ACC, both on the road.

Last season, the Bearcats went 4-9 in their 13-game non-conference schedule to begin the year, a record that BU will look to improve upon this season.

The Bearcats non-conference schedule is:

November 6 @ Northwestern

November 10 @ Pittsburgh

November 12 vs Keystone

November 15 @ Loyola University Maryland

November 18 vs Marist

November 21 @ Sacred Heart

November 25 vs Army

November 29 @ Colgate

December 2 @ Stonehill

December 9 vs Le Moyne

December 19 vs Niagara

December 22 @ St. Bonaventure

December 30 vs Marywood