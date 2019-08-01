BU men’s and women’s basketball releases full America East schedule

VESTAL, N.Y. – The Binghamton University basketball programs learned their full 2019-20 season schedules on Wednesday.

The America East Conference unveiled the conference portion for all nine programs.

For the BU men’s team, they begin America East play just after the new year on January 4th at home against Albany.

Their first showdown with the defending America East champs, Vermont, comes on January 15th at home.

They finish the season on a two game road trip at UMBC and at UNH.

As for the women’s team, they begin conference action on January 5th on the road against the team they have lost the last 20 meetings to, Albany.

Their first conference home game comes on January 11th against UMass Lowell.

The Bearcats get a crack at the reigning America East champion Maine Black Bears on January 18th.

BU ends the regular season with two straight home games against UMBC and UNH.cam