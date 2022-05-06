And we wrap up tonight with the Binghamton University lacrosse teams, who had both their seasons come to an end yesterday.

The men fell to UMBC in the America East semifinals, 7-6. Then, later in the day the women fell by a goal as well to Vermont in the semis, 13-12.

Despite falling short of their goal as a team, there are still plenty of individual conference successes on both teams.

On the men’s side, head coach Kevin McKeown was named the America East Coach of the Year, the 2nd time in his BU coaching tenure he has earned this honor.

Kevin Winkoff was named 1st Team All-Conference after putting together the 2nd-best season by a Bearcat at the D1 level in terms of scoring and points.

Thomas Greenblatt, Max Verch, and Teddy Dolan were all named 2nd Team All-Conference.

Jack Fearnley and Lorenzo Ramos were a part of the conference all-rookie squad, while Dolan and Matt DeSouza also brought home All-Academic team honors.

On the women’s side, Kenna Newman was named 2nd Team-All Conference after leading the Bearcats in assists and points.

Freshman Abby Carroll led all Bearcats in scoring with 28 goals, while fellow 1st-year Olivia Muscolino finished 2nd on the team in goals and points. This led to both being named to the all-rookie team.

Lastly, Sofia Afkham was named to the All-Academic team, sporting a 3.8 GPA.

Despite the postseason losses, still a lot to be proud of for the Bearcats.