VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – This year was a fantastic one for the Binghamton University Athletics Department, claiming their first ever America East Commissioner’s Cup in program history.

On Tuesday, University President, Harvey Stenger, presented the trophy to Director of Athletics, Eugene Marshall Jr.

The Commissioner’s Cup is awarded to the overall strongest athletics program in the America East, the Bearcats won the award with 367 points on the year with contributions from 17 different sports.

During the ceremony, Stenger spoke about how this was about more than athletes focusing on their individual teams winning, but about the entire BU athletics department.

“When they really work well, the team wins,” Stenger said. “This is at another level. This is at another level where the teams are really helping the other teams win. That every game at the end of the spring season made a difference to every team on campus.”

This is the first time BU has claimed this trophy at the division 1 level they have been competing at for 22 years.

The closest they had come to winning previously was in 2006, when they placed second.

For Marshall, in his first year, this is a sign of good things for the future.

“This is just a start,” Marshall Jr. said. “The fact that we were able to, systematically, have 7 teams in second place, 8 in the top 4, to win it. To me it just shows that this program is on the rise.”

While Binghamton did not win any conference championships this year, as Marshall mentioned, they had 7 conference runners up, 2 regular season champions, in Women’s Soccer and Volleyball, and a program winning percentage of over 60%.