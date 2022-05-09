The BU softball team wrapped up it’s series with UMBC.

The Bearcats and Retrievers played two on Saturday, with UMBC shutting out BU 2-0 in game 1.

Then, in game 2, Mikayla Alvarez went yard for the 3rd time this season, driving in 2.

However, that wasn’t enough as the Retrievers took that one as well, 4-2 the final.

But, on Sunday, the Bearcats bats shined. Alli Richmond led the charge, going 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs.

BU wins, 10-3, and now turn their attention to the America East Playoffs.

BU meets Hartford to begin play Wednesday morning at 11 AM.